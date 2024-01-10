Pramkuma M/A JHS gets library, ICT centre

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Education Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:48

A library facility attached to an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre has been inaugurated at the Pramkuma M/A Junior High School (JHS) in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The facility has been stocked with books containing the Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum and 10 desktop computers to enhance the teaching and learning of pupils.

Construction of the GH¢1.3 million facility started in January 2023.

The library was built in honour of the late Francis Kwame Nyarko, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kade Constituency.

It was built by the Director of the Tema Ports, Sandra Opoku, and her siblings, who are children of the late legislator.

Good

At a ceremony to officially inaugurate the facility at Pramkuma last Wednesday, Mrs Opoku said their late father was an academic and educationist who was good not only to them but members of the Kade Constituency as well.

She indicated that their late father had the idea of establishing an educational trust fund when he was in Parliament.

That, Mrs Opoku stated, was the main reason the children had decided to put up the edifice which could also promote education, just like the educational trust fund their father intended to set up.

She was hopeful that the facility would help the Pramkuma school children to grow up and become useful citizens in future to enable them to contribute immensely to the development of the area.

Illegal mining

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alex Kwadwo Agyare, said education must be prioritised, especially in an area such as Kade where the youth had been engaged in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said the facilities provided would go a long way in helping the community to achieve its educational objectives and goals.

The MP stated that most developed countries relied on education to build their economies and, therefore, the time had come for the prioritisation of education to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

Mr Agyare was grateful to the family of the former MP for putting up such a great edifice for the school and the Pramkuma community.

Valuable assets

The Chief of Pramkuma, Barima Owusu Amo Ameyaw, who was highly elated, said education had proved to be a valuable asset in building individual skills and knowledge acquisition.

He said the facilities would go a long way in complementing the efforts of the pupils in knowledge acquisition for their proper development.

Barima Ameyaw called on well-to-do Ghanaians, especially families as well as individuals, to invest in their communities by providing educational facilities such as libraries and ICT laboratories to help pupils acquire knowledge.

He further urged the teachers and pupils of the school to regularly maintain the edifice to enable generations yet unborn to also benefit.