Santa 1995 hands over Otwasuom stem project to ADISCO

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Education Jan - 09 - 2024 , 07:44

The Board Chairman of Genser Power Africa, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong, has, on behalf of the 1995-year group of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, completed and handed over a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) block to the school.

To ensure the facility does not lose its shine, Nana Nyampong has instituted an investment fund, which would rake in about GH¢90,000 cedis every year to maintain the facility.

Nana Nyampong, who is also a member of the 1995 year group, said he was contacted by some members of his year group to support the completion of the facility, which was then at the ground floor.

To that end, he said contractors were changed and the facility was finally completed early last year.

He indicated that it was essential that management and staff made great efforts to ensure the maintenance of the facility for generations and for it to serve its purpose.

The STEM facility

The facility, which has six yet-to-be furnished laboratories, will provide students access to modern technology for effective teaching and learning of STEM programmes.

He said it was worrying that the facility, which was completed early last year, had 100 louvre blades removed.

He said some of the students decided to use the staircase as a place for defecation, saying a lot of money was spent to clean the facility before opening it.

Nana Nyampong believed STEM had a critical role in the future and the training of well-equipped students required that they had access to the right learning facilities.

Project impact

On how much was spent, he said he had avoided conversation on the amount of money spent on the project, saying no amount of money could be compared to the lives the project would impact.

He emphasised that all stakeholders must be more than interested in the education of the young.

He admonished the management and staff to ensure the facility was kept in good state.

He advised the students to work hard to take advantage of opportunities in their environment to achieve their aspirations.

The headmaster of Adisadel College, Samuel Agudogo, indicated that the facility would promote effective teaching and learning of STEM and commended Nana Nyampong and all who worked to bring the project into fruition.

He pledged to work to ensure that the facility was well maintained.