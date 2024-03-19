Let’s be careful about mobile number use

Daily Graphic Life Mar - 19 - 2024 , 16:10

Ghanaians should know that a registered mobile phone number is linked to a lot now so they must be very careful how they use it.

Last week, a guy called my number claiming he accidentally rang my number instead of his number while trying to get his license done at the Driver and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA).

Now the numbers are similar except for last digits which are different.

True to his words, there was a text message from the DVLA on my phone so the temptation to just share with him was there but l quickly called a friend at DVLA to confirm the text.

I was asked to tell the guy to go back to the DVLA and change the number to his own number as the owner of that license account.

In this digital era, leave nothing to chance.

I did input my phone number somewhere and almost all my details came up.

Let nobody go and commit any crime and get your number flagged.

By the time you are done correcting it, a mess might have been created.

Osei, Accra.