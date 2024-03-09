Horticultural Expo: Samira Bawumia calls for sustainable investment in Ghana's agribusiness sector

Doreen Hammond, DOHA, QATAR Life Mar - 09 - 2024



The wife of the Vice President of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has invited participants at the ongoing International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar, to seek investment opportunities in the entire agribusiness value chain to “Grow in Ghana, and Export from Ghana.”

She said that Ghana, which is exhibiting on that theme, was ripe with opportunities for sustainable investment in the agricultural sector and was seeking partnerships and investments to scale up initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

She said the need was to enhance the country’s technological capabilities, expand its processing and storage infrastructure and bolster market access both locally and internationally.

Mrs Bawumia was speaking during the celebration of Ghana day today Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Expo.

Mrs Samira Bawumia speaking at the Expo

The Expo which started on October 2, last year, will end on March 28, this year and has 74 countries participating.

Mrs Bawumia said the future of global agriculture was green, technology-driven, and sustainable.

“Ghana is ready to lead this charge with your partnership and investment. Together, we can create a model of agricultural success that benefits not just Ghana but the entire world,” she added.

Ghanaian Chef, Failatu Abdul- Razak who recently cooked for 227 hours in a bid to break a world record but was unsuccessful greeting Mrs Samira Bawumia. With them are Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare ( right) and Dr Fayqa Askanani.

She explained that the theme on which Ghana was exhibiting, was a reflection of the country’s direction towards modernising agriculture, embracing technology and fostering innovation.

Mrs Bawumia said the country’s agricultural sector, constituting about 18.5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product and employing approximately 44 per cent of its workforce was vital to its economy.

She said the PFJ and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programmes had contributed to an overall agricultural average growth rate of 5.3 per cent annually from 2017 to 2022, showcasing the potential for even greater achievements with increased investment and support.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, who led a delegation of dignitaries, including the Vice Secretary General of Expo Doha 2023, Dr Fayqa Ashkanani, and some investors to tour the Ghana Stand, showed them products from Ghana including chocolates, furniture, beads, Kente, cosmetics, baskets and invited patronage of those products especially through partnerships and imports.

She said that even though some countries may have some of the products, it was the quality, durability and authenticity of Ghana’s products which was its advantage over others.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman ( left) and Osahene Dr Afua Asabea Asare at the Ghana stand

The CEO added that most of the products on display were manufactured by Ghanaian women.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Akwasi Agyeman gave some investors samples of Ghana’s chocolates to taste and showed them some of the country’s tourist attractions.

Among the Ghanaian exhibitors were five of women’s icons crowned by GEPA last year.

The main Expo is on the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" and aims at promoting sustainable innovations and combat desertification.



Some food produce Ghana exhibited

It is meant to inspire visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability.

The theme has been founded to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative desertification mitigation solutions.

Among the various pavilions is a Farmers Market with a dedicated space for farmers and growers to showcase and present their produce to the public. It also offered the opportunity for exhibitors to showcase and sell their locally sourced agricultural produce.

Nana Asaase, a poet and the Kwanpa Band performing at the Expo

There are also food kiosks providing visitors the opportunity to experience diverse food and beverage of both local and international cuisines.

