ghana news ‘Sign cheque’ beads killing demand for Krobo beads

Lydia Ezit Life Mar - 04 - 2024 , 08:45

A authentic Krobo beads, the once cherished traditional body accessories, are gradually losing their usefulness.

This has been attributed to the emergence of crystal beads which find their way onto markets in the country from some neighbouring countries such as Niger.

The present state of affairs has led to the generation of special interest in the crystal beads, popularly known as "sign cheque", with a resultant increased patronage because many wearers of the "sign cheque" believe they seduce the opposite sex.

Some bead sellers, who spoke to The Mirror explained that the wearers of "sign cheque" claimed the effect of the beads during sex was alluring such that it influenced a partner's decision to sign cheques of huge sums for their personal needs.

The beads sellers concluded that " these days a lot of ladies want to have sex in the dark not because of torn panties or shyness but because they believe the enchanting effect of their waist beads, coupled with the erotic sound they made and sparkle played on a partner's mind".

Further investigations by The Mirror revealed that the traditional Krobo waist beads were now patronised by older women, many of whom wore them to maintain their tradition.

Agomanya beads market

The Mirror last Saturday visited the Agomanya beads market on the Somanya road in the Manya District, which is well known in the Esatern Region of the country.

Some traders there told The Mirror that the market was primarily for trade in agricultural produce, but since the 1950s, it had become known for its textiles and beads production by local Krobo artisans.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, which are the market days, artisans arrive ­from nearby Odumase Krobo, Somanya, Agomeda, Kpong and Asesewa, to display their wares which range from carved effigies of

traditional deities to beads in very beautiful natural colours.

Rains

A trader recounted that on the day the market was inaugurated, it rained heavily and since then, on every market day, it rains.

True to their words around 3 p.m. last Saturday, the rains dealt with this reporter mercilessly.

There were so many colourful beads and some of them looked so old. It was difficult to distinguish one stall from the other.

Several beads on the market had been given interesting names with the popular one being “sign cheque”.

There are other names such as light off, traffic light, buttercream, mixture, champagne, lock it and starter pack.

A beads seller, Manye, explained that " the traffic light waist beads is such that even when you are in a room and the light goes off, they still light up so you can see the one wearing them and that makes the man more relaxed and productive".

She was of the view that the traditional Krobo waist beads had also seen better days, recounting that in the 80s when it became very popular among women because of their enchanting sounds, it was named "guarantee " because some women felt it guaranteed their future with their men.

Again, The Mirror observed that some bead sellers used some plant-like rope to thread the waist beads and they explained that it "gives the waist beads some structure such that it sits well on the buttocks.

The only problem is that you cannot bath with it otherwise the plant like thread becomes weak".

A Nigerien, Shaibu, who had sold beads for 25 years in the market explained that the plant-like rope was also used to thread neck beads, " it hangs on properly ".

Characteristics

Beads are made from clay or glass and worn on the waist, hands, wrists, calf, legs and neck.

The crystal type of beads are normally used to make anklets for the wrist, neck and waist.

Beads are used during naming ceremonies, marriage, and burial and displayed during festivals.

Sale of beads

At the market, a strand of waist beads sold at GH¢11, traditional neck beads sold at GH¢40 while traditional wrist beads sold at GH¢ 7.

The Mirror observed that the modern waist beads were patronised more than the original Krobo waist beads.

Names

A beads seller, Koryo said, "The Krobo waist beads, it is only the old women who buy them" explaining in Twi that " y3nto koraa", meaning they were not well patronised.

She said the young women rejected the Krobo waist beads outrightly whenever she tried to persuade them to buy.

Their excuse, was that " it is unattractive to the men. The men don't like it".

Another beads seller, Mama Faustie, said though the “sign cheque” waist beads were heavily patronised, there were traders who did not sell them but still maintained the sale of the Krobo waist beads.

Pointing to a store that deals in “sign cheque” waist beads on a large scale, " This one has all the latest but in my shop, we promote only the Krobo beads ". She however admitted that patronage of her Krobo waist beads business was low.

Odumase Krobo

Some beads artisans at the Krobo Girls Senior High School junction at Odumase Krobo told The Mirror that they believed the modern ones were replacing the Krobo waist beads due to the country’s more youthful population.

A beads maker, Mama, expressed worry over the low sales of the Krobo waist beads and explained that unknown to the youth," the Krobo waist beads is the kind that gives the authentic cha cha cha seductive beads sound.

Just like romantic scenes with moaning, sounds produced by the Krobo waist beads excite a man", hence she wondered why the youth had rather neglected it.

Accra Central

The situation was not different at the Accra Central Market as some bead sellers explained to The Mirror last Wednesday that they were not getting sales for the traditional Krobo waist beads.

They however noted that customers patronised more of the white and blue beads than other colours. Some also raised concerns about the general preference of brides for crystal beads instead of authentic traditional beads for their ceremonies.

A beads seller, Maame Grace, said "Some brides do not like to use the traditional beads. They say they are unable to use them after the ceremony but with the crystals, they can still use them".

Another beads seller, Ophelia said, " I arrange the Krobo beads down and I put the crystal waist beads on top because that is what they buy more".

Men's preference for beads

Some men in a chat said waist beads were a big deal to them to the extent that when a woman was not wearing one, " they can easily turn down a sex appointment and ask the women to go home, wear them and return".

A Graphic designer, Ben said, "How will we do the cowgirl position when you are not in waist beads? I will need to hold your waist beads firmly as you ride me".

For some men, what the sight of waist beads does to them is “indescribable”.

A professional banker, Arnold, said "When l am making love to my wife, l spank her or sometimes rub the beads and what the sound of the beads does to me is unexplainable. It urges me on so beads in my view spice things up ".

Women

For their part, some women said they made them feel curvy and confident in the "bedroom ".

A regular patron of crystal waist beads, Yvey Abena Appiah Kubi said, "When I wear them, l look curvier than when l take them off.

Beads are beautiful.

They give shape and entice men”.

Another woman I met at the market in Accra, Naomi Nkansah said, " l feel like a man when I am not in beads. I feel naked in a way that makes me even feel so cold. Also I derive some confidence from wearing beads".

A Nigerien waist beads vendor I met in Accra, who gave his name as Fatou explained "Crystal beads production is one of the major work in Niger and because of that, we go to other countries to sell what we have".