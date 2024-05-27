Health benefits of millet

Millet is a good source of protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals and has a unique high content of nutrients.

It is a group of small-seeded grasses which is cultivated throughout the world, mainly grown in developing countries, but its ability to grow in relatively harsh and dry environments possibly makes it a highly versatile crop.

It can be used as a traditional cereal and can also be used in porridge, snacks, and other types of bread. Millet banku is a way of adding a new twist to your regular banku recipes. Here are some benefits of adding millet to your meal:



Heart health

Researchers from the University of Kentucky have shown a link between whole grains and the prevention of heart disease risk. Millet can be one of the healthier grains to add to your diet if you want to protect your heart.



Diabetes management

Millet is considered to be a gluten-free whole grain. It can be a good source of fibre and may have a low glycemic index which can have a positive effect in the fight against diabetes.



Aid in digestion

It may also help in eliminating problems such as constipation, excess gas, bloating and cramping. By regulating digestive processes, it can also improve nutrient retention and may as well reduce your chance of more serious gastrointestinal conditions which may include gastric ulcers.



Rich in antioxidants

Millets are possibly a rich source of phenols and antioxidants. Many of these antioxidants that may be present in millets can clean up toxins from the body by promoting proper excretion and neutralising enzymatic activity in certain organs.



Prevent asthmatic symptoms

According to research published by the Indian Institute of Millets Research, it can be helpful for people suffering from asthma. The paper suggests that the high levels of magnesium that can be found in millets may help alleviate respiratory issues in asthma patients while also reducing migraines.



