Easy ways to control your eating

Food intake (eating) is a form of behaviour that is subject to conscious control.

In practice, many obese and weight-gaining individuals claim that their eating is out of (their) control. There are clear logical reasons for believing that the control of food intake makes a huge contribution to the maintenance of a healthy weight.

It follows that poor regulation can lead to weight gain and obesity. In addition, gaining control over food intake remains at the heart of the majority of treatments for obesity.

Here are some easy ways to control food intake to maintain the body:



Chew gum in the grocery store

While chewing gum, people felt less hungry and had fewer junk-food cravings, according to two studies. As a result, they bought fewer high-calorie snack foods, such as chips and brought home healthier options, such as vegetables.



Serve yourself healthy stuff first

Whether you’re having a meal at home or choosing from a cafeteria line, load plates with the healthiest items first. Diners at buffets tend to take larger servings of the first few foods they see, a study shows. So, think before you start piling up plates. Dish up veggies or whole grains before fattier meats and sides.



Buy lunch with cash

It’s easier to buy junk food and desserts when you pay with plastic. Something about handing over cold hard cash gives people pause. For instance, when high schoolers were told to use cash to pay for less-healthy foods such as cookies, they thought twice about it, and often grabbed healthier fare, researchers found.



Turn off TV cooking shows

If you’re trying to lose weight, seeing food on television could make you want to snack. People on diet eat more candy while watching food-related shows than when watching food-free programming, research shows.



Use blue plates

Believe it or not, the colour of your dishes might make a difference in how much food you serve yourself. The more the food blends in with the plate colour, the more chow you’re likely to take, research shows. So consider using plates in a different hue.



Use smaller bowls and plates

The size of your dishes and utensils give your brain cues about how much you are “supposed” to eat and a bigger dish means more food. In one study, people at a Chinese buffet who got large plates served themselves 52 per cent more food, and ate 45 per cent more, than those with smaller plates.



Hit the pause

Eating because you are bored, tired or tense can make you feel out of control. Try to delay the urge to graze. When a craving hits, do something else for five to 10 minutes, then see if you still want to eat. Chances are, the urge will have faded, at least a little.



Keep unhealthy snacks out of sight

Stash junk foods such as candy and chips where you can’t see them. You might eat less. When office workers kept chocolates on their desks, they ate 48 per cent more than when the candies were six feet away.

If they put chocolates in their desk drawers, they ate 25 per cent less than if the sweet stuff was on their desks.



Eat slowly and drink water

Take smaller bites. Chew food slowly. Take a little more time between forkfuls. And drink water while you are eating. These simple steps are key if you want to cut back on calories and still feel full, research shows.

