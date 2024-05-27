Woman jailed for stabbing friend over clothes

Gloria Apprey Life May - 27 - 2024 , 08:50

An Adentan Circuit Court has jailed a woman, Mercy Ayomide for three years for stabbing her friend multiple times with a broken bottle. Both of them are Nigerians.

Advertisement

The accused, who pleaded guilty to the charge of causing bodily harm, was convicted and sentenced by the court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Inspector Eric Abban, said the complainant, Victoria Dennis, and Mercy, the convict, were both residents of Madina, Accra.

According to Inspector Abban, Mercy was ejected from her place of abode by her landlady and all her belongings seized by the said landlady. He said the complainant who was also a friend of Victoria then accommodated the convict in her home and gave her some clothes to wear.

According to the prosecutor, during her stay, Victoria borrowed GH¢100 from Mercy but unfortunately, there was a fallout in their friendship and so Mercy moved out. Immediately after moving out, the convict pressured the complainant to repay the said GH¢100, the prosecution added.

The prosecutor said Victoria who repaid the amount also asked Mercy to return all the clothes she had lent her. Although Mercy agreed to do so, she did not honour the agreement. Inspector Abban said Victoria constantly asked the convict about the said clothes anytime they ran into each other.

The prosecutor said on May 9, 2023, Victoria, in the company of two other friends, decided to retrieve the clothes and therefore ambushed Mercy, and it resulted in a fight. Inspector Abban said although the fight was separated, the convict, Mercy, was unsatisfied and picked a broken bottle which was lying around and stabbed her friend multiple times in different parts of her body.

The prosecutor said Mercy was then apprehended by some people around and handed over to the police. Inspector Abban said the complainant after medical treatment lodged the complaint at the police station and the convict was put before court.