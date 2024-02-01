'Flag Akwankyerɛ' Travel prophesy leads to US flag shortage

Lydia Ezit Life Feb - 01 - 2024 , 11:40

Exactly a year ago, the Ghana Police Service cautioned pastors against prophecies on the night of December 31 that might create fear and panic among citizens.

Yet, it seems some pastors have discovered a new method to convey such prophecies.

On December 31, 2023, The Mirror's investigation in a number of churches in the Ashanti Region revealed that certain prophets, likely fearing consequences from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, resorted to using symbols to convey messages about the future of public figures or congregants.

The Mirror observed that with attentive listening, it was quite easy to decode which public figure was being referred to.

‘Flag akwankyer3’

On that same evening in Kumasi, The Mirror noticed a prevailing prophecy trend named "Flag akwankyer3", prominently displayed on signboards of some churches.

This involved the use of miniature flags representing countries holding prospects for Ghanaians aspiring for better opportunities abroad.

Scarce American flags

The American flag became scarce, with merchants at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, in Accra informing The Mirror that they had run out of stock.

While flags of countries like Canada, Britain, England, Australia, Scotland and other European nations were abundant, customers looking for the American flag were met with responses like "Oh America, America de3 asa o" (meaning the American flag was sold out).

Most of the flag -bearing congregants were elderly

It was revealed that numerous people had come to purchase the American flag and subsequently boarded buses to Kumasi, where certain churches were believed to provide “guidance” (flag akwankyer3) for the night.

A flag seller at Circle, Akwasi Osei, disclosed to The Mirror that congregants were advised to patronise flags representing their dream countries on the 31st night, believing that doing so could enable them to acquire visas to these countries in 2024.

Naming some of the churches to The Mirror, he said he had reserved an American flag for himself and was not going to sell it to anyone.

"By 3 p.m., I'll also be on a bus to Kumasi to attend one of these churches and wave my flag. Next year, I aim to be in America.

We'll leave Ghana for those who wish to stay here".

The smaller-sized flags were sold for GH¢5, while the larger ones were priced at GH¢50.

31st-night visits

The Mirror visited Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry at Aprade within the Oforikrom Municipality, Prophetic Touch at Esaase, The Gifted Hands at Atasomanso, and Favour Point at Santasi New site.

At these churches, The Mirror observed a large number of congregants holding flags representing various European countries, hoping for the prophecies to materialise in their favour.

The crowd at some of these churches was massive

Most of the flag-bearing congregants were elderly persons aged between 70 and 80 years.

An incident occurred where one elderly woman fainted and required medical attention.

Some of the elderly individuals told The Mirror that they were standing in for their children, hoping that if their children succeeded abroad, they would indirectly benefit from their success, should the prophecies come true.

At Gifted Hands, Maame Gyadua told The Mirror that the flag-based prophetic guidance truly worked, referring to the fortunate travels of those who participated in 2022.

The crowd at Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry was massive.

A junior pastor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the prophecy recommended a specific flag size.

As a result, congregants needed to comply, stating, "A prophecy is a prophecy.

If your flag's size differs from what was prophesied, you cannot raise it to receive blessing".

Message

At the Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Mrs Vida Osei Mensah, preached from Mark 1:22, illustrating how a blind man encountered Jesus and asked for his sight to be restored.

"Just as the blind man saw what he had never seen before, in 2024, you will see what you've never seen before.

If you've never travelled, you will.

Just as Jesus gave sight to the blind man, He will grant you experiences beyond your imagination," she proclaimed.