Gayle King: Veteran journalist and Oprah's bestie reveals how a loan request ended her relationship

GraphicOnline Life Feb - 01 - 2024 , 07:10

In a recent episode of "The Pivot" podcast, veteran journalist Gayle King opened up about her dating preferences and shared an interesting story about a date that took an unexpected turn.

The "Good Morning America" host highlighted the challenges she faces due to her successful career and net worth, emphasizing that she values qualities like a sense of humor and security in a partner.

During the podcast, King recalled a date with a man she had been seeing for about two months. The conversation took an unexpected turn when he requested a private discussion, ultimately asking King for a loan of $4,000. The revelation left the hosts in disbelief, and King expressed her disappointment, especially considering the man's successful career and financial stability.

Despite the gentleman repaying the loan as promised within five days, King admitted that the incident had a lasting impact on their relationship. She shared that the reason for the loan was a child support issue and a furniture payment. Although the financial aspect was resolved, King confessed that the incident "changed the relationship" for her, and she never felt the same way about him.

While the experience had a personal impact on King, she clarified that it did not alter her sentiments towards Black men in general.

The candid discussion provided insight into the challenges and expectations that successful individuals like Gayle King may face in their personal lives, highlighting the importance of communication and compatibility in relationships.