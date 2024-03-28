Churches ready for Easter

Lydia Ezit Life Mar - 28 - 2024 , 11:41

Some Christian leaders are asking Ghanaians to use the period of Easter to rededicate themselves to Christ.

They explained that it was an opportunity to change character and live a life of integrity and truthfulness to shape the course of the nation’s development.

Visit

A visit by The Mirror to churches such as the Royalhouse Chapel International, the Apostolic Church Ghana, The Qodesh Family, Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Mendhouse Chapel International last weekend in Accra revealed giant screens on their premise and on streets with bold slogans such as, “Easter convention” or “Easter celebrations” to attract “floating Christians” who only attend church service during festivities.

The Mirror observed that the usual Easter Monday picnics or fun activities were missing from the calendar of some of these churches. Some of the leaders of these churches told The Mirror they were having an Easter evening service for the first time, and that made it unique because previously they held only one service all through the celebration.

For instance, leaders at the Calvary Baptist Church and Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church in Adabraka, explained that it was the first time they were organising Easter services in the evenings, “as a way to allow those who will be busy in the morning to partake in the celebration in the evening and still have time for the family”.

Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church

At the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church, Pastor Prince Cooker charged citizens to tune their minds to the fact that the price of their sins had been paid, “and so they are free. Blood has been shed for you, salvation is yours.

So come and let’s celebrate and thank God. Our activities have been made such that there is not much preaching, just thanksgiving. Come with a need to experience a miracle.” He said there would be fun activities such as drama, dance and a musical concert on Sunday.

Mendhouse Chapel International

The General Overseer of the Mendhouse Chapel International in Kwashieman, Apostle Kennedy Omane, said the death and resurrection of Jesus liberated mankind from the power of sin and death, giving us eternal salvation in Christ.

“In the state of hopelessness and helplessness, God demonstrated His unfailing love for humanity by sacrificing His only begotten Son to redeem us (Romans 5:8). As we commemorate the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, may this season bring salvation to our spirit, comfort to our soul, and heal our body. Amen! Worship with Mendhouse Chapel Int. on Sundays from 9a.m. to 11a.m. and on Wednesdays from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. ,” he said.

Apostolic Church

At the Adabraka branch of the Apostolic Church, Pastor Osei Adarkwa encouraged citizens to lead the crusade for a change in attitude in the society, explaining that it was also important for them to lead the way to a life of perfection, good health and prosperity.

He said Easter was centred on the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary and His resurrection after three days, signifying the greatest miracle which was the miracle of salvation.

“When you believe in the resurrection of Christ, you will receive everlasting life. So, as we celebrate Easter, let's recognise our state as sinners, ask the Lord for forgiveness,” he said.

Calvary Baptist Church

At the Calvary Baptist Church, Circle, Pastor Joseph Tagoe said Easter was about manifesting Christ and being more like Him. “Our Easter message is on manifesting Christ, our Passover lamb. We have made the activities so special that you can join and be blessed”, he said.

“It is an opportunity to reconnect and manifest Christ by reaping the benefits of being with Christ. It is the time for us to change our character. We should see Easter as a way of salvation. You do not have to live in regret because your sins have been paid for with the blood”, he added.