Trump closes in on Republican nomination after big win in New Hampshire

BBC International News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 12:17

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary - the second state contest to find the party's presidential candidate.

With about 90% of the vote counted, the former president has a lead of 12 points over his last remaining rival Nikki Haley

It's another major victory for Trump, and President Biden says it is "now clear" that he will become the Republican nominee in the election

But Haley says "this race is far from over" and vows to fight on until the vote in her home state of South Carolina next month

In his victory speech, Trump called Haley an "imposter", and brought former rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott out to endorse him

Americans will vote in November and the presidential contest is now looking increasingly likely to be a Trump-Biden rematch.

Why the world is watching the US election so closely

The presidential election is not just being watched in the US, but around the world.

The US is currently involved in two hot wars, Ukraine and Gaza. Meanwhile, US-China relations have deteriorated and tensions in the Asia Pacific region have risen.

Closer to home, Central American nations are under the spotlight as a growing number of migrants are trying to get to the US through a border which seems more porous by the day. And there have been US-led air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

There is almost no area of the world where American leadership doesn't matter.

The prospect of Republican Donald Trump returning to office, with his America First foreign policy agenda, adds more uncertainty to an already tumultuous picture.

Some countries look forward to his return. But many of America's allies are more fearful about the possible comeback of an unorthodox president they found hard to deal with the first time around.