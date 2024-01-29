King Charles leaves hospital as Kate recovers at home

BBC International News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 16:10

King Charles has left hospital after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King walked out of the London Clinic private hospital, having spent three nights there following his procedure.

Earlier, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, left the same central London hospital, almost two weeks after undergoing "abdominal surgery".

he princess was driven to her home in Windsor, without any public appearance, and will spend months in recuperation.

The King left the hospital this afternoon with his wife, Queen Camilla, and waved to the cameras before getting into his car.

Buckingham Palace said the King would now reschedule his public engagements "to allow for a period of private recuperation".

It is not known how long the King will be pausing his official visits for, or where he will spend his time in recovery.

The medical treatment has not been significant enough to require any constitutional changes for the King's role as head of state.

There has been no need for "counsellors of state", who can stand in when a monarch is seriously ill.

Earlier on Monday, Kate left the London Clinic, having spent 13 nights there since her operation.

The exact nature of the surgery has not been revealed, but it is serious enough for the princess to need several months of recovery.

She has not appeared in public since Christmas Day and went into hospital and left without being spotted.

Kensington Palace said the princess would "continue her recovery" from home, which is expected to be Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

She will return to her children and husband Prince William, who was seen visiting the princess during her stay in hospital.

Catherine, 42, was also visited by the King in hospital before he had the prostate procedure on Friday.

The King had been in hospital after being treated for a benign prostate problem, which is non-cancerous, and a common condition in older men, according to the NHS.

About one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder.

The plan for King Charles, aged 75, to have "corrective procedure" for his prostate was made public as a way of encouraging other men to get prostate checks.

The NHS website recorded a surge in searches about enlarged prostates and the King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".