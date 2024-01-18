At least nine killed as Pakistan launches strike into Iran

BBC International News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 12:20

Pakistan has carried out missile strikes inside Iran's borders, after Tehran's attack on Pakistani soil on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the strikes hit "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province.

It added that the purpose of the attack was "in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest".

At least nine people have been killed in the attacks, Iranian state media reports.

On Tuesday Iran struck targets inside Pakistan's Balochistan province, saying it was targeting the Jaish al-Adl group.

Pakistan and Iran have long accused each other of harbouring militant groups that carry out attacks from regions along their shared border.

The mutual strikes were directed at militant groups operating from each other's territories, he told Radio 4's Today programme, adding that there have been issues over the border between Iran and Pakistan for years.

Macaire described the Balochistan region - which is divided between the two nations - as a "lawless" area, with major drug-smuggling gangs responsible for thousands of killings operating there.

He cautioned that while the two countries have a "complicated relationship", they have always "got along and managed that relationship perfectly well".

"On the Pakistani side, with these strikes having been fired into their territory, I can see it would be quite difficult domestically not to be seen to respond in some way."