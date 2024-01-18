Mystery disease kills hundreds of cattle in Mozambique

BBC International News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 09:59

The Mozambican authorities are concerned over a strange disease that has killed more than 900 cattle in the country’s central region since December.

The disease is unknown to breeders and veterinary authorities.

It broke out in the province of Manica, on the border with Zimbabwe and has spread to three of the province’s districts.

Concerned breeders are asking for an urgent response from veterinary authorities to prevent further losses, amid fears that the disease could spread and kill more cattle.

Fernando Cupenha, a breeder from the village of Manhene, in the district of Manica, one of the regions most affected by the outbreak, said that the disease is mainly characterised by a loss of appetite and strength in the animals.

He warns that the disease could compromise food security and livelihoods.

Luís Sabonete, another farmer, has complained that provincial livestock authorities have not responded since they took blood samples from sick animals for analysis.

Early last year, a rare disease caused by ticks killed close to 400 heads of cattle, in the village of Chinhambudzi, a border region with Zimbabwe, also in Manica province.