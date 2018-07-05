11-year old draws presidential portrait in two hours

An 11-year-old Nigerian won over Emmanuel Macron with his portrait of the French president.
Kareem Waris Olamilekan did the drawing within two hours on Tuesday night when Mr Macron was visiting Fela Kuti's Shrine nightclub in Lagos.
Mr Macron tweeted a video of him congratulating the boy:
Very touched, congratulations to this young boy! pic.twitter.com/hQd3ylxGnV— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 3, 2018
Kareem told BBC Africa recently that he was inspired by the artists Michelangelo and Arinze Stanley Egbengwu. Watch the young artist at work: