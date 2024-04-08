Transforming Ghana's public sector: The DigSMART scale-up initiative

In a move to drive Ghana's digital space, the DigSMART Scale-Up initiative was launched on February 7, 2024, at the Kofi Annan ICT Training Centre for Excellence.

The event, graced by dignitaries including the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, marked the commencement of the second phase of this groundbreaking programme poised to redefine digital competence within the public sector.

Driving digital competence

Ghana proudly holds its place among the top 10 nations in the UN's E-Government Development Index, a testament to its strength in telecommunications infrastructure and online services.

With a keen focus on human capital and the pursuit of sustainable development goals, particularly goal four, the government is committed to ensuring every Ghanaian benefits from the digital economy. This commitment led to the launch of DigSMART Scale-Up, a strategic initiative aimed at promoting the digitalisation of service delivery within the public sector.

Responding to challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Ghana's Government to strategically place "Fast Digitisation” at the heart of its programme for rejuvenation and transformation. This initiative aligns with the broader commitment to fostering increased digital literacy and crafting a comprehensive National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Successes of DigSMART

The inaugural year of DigSMART saw 170 participants from various civil and public service institutions, whose success stories stand as testament to the programme's efficiency.

Building on this success, the second phase of DigSMART has enrolled a staggering 830 participants from across the nation, signaling a growing recognition of the importance of digital skills in the public sector.

A holistic transformation journey

DigSMART Scale-Up is not just a training programme; it's a holistic journey toward authentic transformation. Recognising that real transformation requires a shift in behaviours, attitudes, and mindsets, the programme covers a six-month period. This extended duration ensures participants undergo a true digital culture transformation.

The success of DigSMART is a result of collaborative efforts from various stakeholders. Ghana CARES, particularly its delivery unit, plays a pivotal role in facilitating the entire programme.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) has been instrumental in ensuring participants experience genuine digital culture transformation. The Office of the Head of Civil Services has also incorporated DigSMART training into its Institutions further solidifying its impact.

Expanding accessibility

This year marks a significant expansion as participants from all corners of the nation gather at three central training hubs: Accra for the southern belt, Sunyani for the middle belt, and Bolgatanga for the northern belt. This ensures broad accessibility and inclusivity in the programme.

The genesis of GhanaCARES traces back to a vision fueled by the need for comprehensive economic recovery and transformation. Initiated by the Ministry of Finance, GhanaCARES embodies a bold and strategic response to challenges, aimed at revitalising the economy and fostering sustainable development.

Empowering public servants

Under the umbrella of GhanaCARES, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has been entrusted with spearheading initiatives to build a digitally skilled workforce capable of navigating the complexities of the 21st century’s digital economy. The DigSMART programme, a key initiative, aims to digitally train 1,000 public servants, laying the groundwork for a more resilient and future-ready workforce.

The success of DigSMART is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership. Aside the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, and esteemed partners such as the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, strong alliances have been forged to deliver a robust digitally skilled workforce in Ghana.

Looking ahead

As Ghana embarks on implementing a new digital economy policy, DigSMART Scale-Up will play a pivotal role in fast-tracking digitalisation and making public sector workers more effective in their service delivery. The commitment to initiatives like DigSMART underscores Ghana's determination to harness the power of digitalisation for inclusive growth and prosperity.

In conclusion, the launch of DigSMART Scale-Up marks a significant step towards transforming Ghana's public sector into a more efficient and digitally capable entity. With a focus on digital literacy, innovation, and collaboration, Ghana is poised to lead the way in embracing the digital future. Stakeholders, participants, and partners must come together to propel Ghana into a future that empowers the people and leaves no citizen behind in the digital revolution.

The writer is the Head of PR

Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation