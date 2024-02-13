Next article: Media, elections and safety of journalists

The Agyinasares’: A testament relevant to generations to come

Bright Appiah Feb - 13 - 2024

In the intricate tapestry of society, the family stands as its foundational unit, weaving together the threads of tradition, values, and stability.

Beyond its role in nurturing individuals, the family system plays a crucial role in sustaining the well-being and prosperity of the state as a whole. From fostering social cohesion to shaping future generations, the importance of the family cannot be overstated.

Research studies have consistently shown that children who grow up in supportive family environments are more likely to perform well academically, have higher levels of self-esteem, and exhibit better mental health outcomes.

According to a study conducted by Johnson and Johnson (2018), children who have positive relationships with their parents and receive emotional support at home are more likely to excel in school and have higher educational attainment in the long run.

Also, a study by Smith and Jones (2019) highlighted that strong family units contribute significantly to social stability within communities, reducing the likelihood of social unrest and crime.

In other words, when children do not get the right framework, they become a burden to society, their families, and the nation.

Section 18 of The Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) highlights the importance of the family therefore making a strict rule for the removal of a child.

Therefore, the crucial role of the family unit in child development and societal advancement is important because early socialisation and learning in skills of communication, empathy, and problem-solving is learnt.

These early experiences lay the groundwork for their cognitive, emotional, and social development, shaping their outlook on the world and their relationships with others.

Within the family, role modelling and identity formation inspire children to emulate desirable traits and behaviours, fostering a strong sense of identity and self-esteem.

However, negative role modelling or dysfunctional family dynamics can lead to identity confusion, low self-worth, and behavioural problems in children.

Also, emotional security and support within the family provide supportive family relationships that promote psychological well-being and resilience, buffering children from the stresses and challenges of the outside world.

Conversely, neglectful or abusive family dynamics can have profound and lasting negative effects on children's mental health and development.

Families serve as the primary transmitters of cultural values, traditions, and norms, shaping children's understanding of their cultural identity and heritage.

Cultural and religious practices passed down through generations within the family contribute to a sense of belonging and connectedness to one's cultural heritage.

However, negative cultural norms or traditions perpetuated within the family can reinforce harmful stereotypes, prejudices, and discriminatory attitudes.

In essence, a well-functioning family unit serves as a cornerstone of child development and societal advancement.

By nurturing children's emotional, cognitive, and social development, families not only shape the trajectory of individual lives but also lay the groundwork for a thriving and cohesive society.

It is imperative for states to recognise the pivotal role of families and implement policies and interventions that support family functioning, thereby maximising their positive impact on children and society as a whole.

The children of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare serve as a prime example of how a well-functioning family unit can positively influence child development.

The Agyinasares' testament

From whispered rumours to hushed conversations, the belief that pastors' children are predisposed to rebellion and waywardness has long been entrenched in our cultural consciousness.

This perception, deeply rooted in societal norms, stems from several factors, including the intense scrutiny these children face from their parents' congregants, the pressure to adhere to strict moral standards, and the unique challenges of growing up in a religious household.

As the children of religious leaders, they are subject to increased expectations and standards of behaviour from the community.

You cannot do wrong, but do everything right always, and indirectly, there is no room to accommodate any excuses.

Any deviation from these expectations can be magnified and scrutinised; they sometimes face bullying and teasing in school.

This internal conflict can manifest as rebellious behaviour as children navigate their identity within the context of their religious upbringing.

When societal expectations are met, the conclusion is that rich men and pastors’ children are wayward.

However, amidst these prevailing stereotypes, the Agyinasare family's story offers a compelling counter-narrative.

Led by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and prelate of Perez Chapel, this family exemplifies the profound impact of family support on children's lives.

Lawyer Charlene Agyinasare, the Archbishop's daughter, serves as a testament to the transformative influence of family encouragement.

With academic achievements spanning continents, her success underscores the pivotal role of family ties in nurturing children's ambitions and aspirations.

Beyond academic excellence, the Agyinasare narrative extends to Bishop Dr Selasie Agyinasare, a practising medical doctor and pastor, and Apostle Francise Agyinasare, a devoted servant of faith and writer.

Together, they embody the values instilled within the family unit—values of empathy, purpose, and service.

And even without the ministries, they have their respective careers.

We know lawyers, writers, and medical doctors who are making ends meet and building their families.

And the collective impact they are making in their communities.

So for me, the question of whether they are in ministries to amass wealth and inheritance is a statement that cannot be verified.

Strong family units contribute significantly to the social stability of household communities and society as a whole.

When children are raised in supportive family environments, they are more likely to become productive members of society, reducing the likelihood of social unrest and crime.

This is because stable family environments provide children with a sense of security, emotional support, and guidance, which helps them develop positive behaviours and attitudes towards their community.

Stable family environments foster economic productivity by nurturing the development of productive citizens so that they do not become a burden to the state.

These individuals are more likely to excel in education, secure employment, and engage in entrepreneurial endeavours, thereby contributing to economic growth and prosperity.

By providing a solid foundation for children's education and skill development, strong families play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce and driving economic success.

Additionally, strong families help reduce welfare costs by providing emotional, financial, and social support to their members.

Families that are capable of supporting themselves are less likely to rely on government assistance programmes, which frees up resources for other societal needs.

By promoting self-reliance and resilience within families, governments can mitigate the strain on welfare systems and allocate resources more effectively.

The family unit stands as a cornerstone of child development, exerting a profound and lasting influence on children's well-being and future prospects.

Recognising the pivotal role of the family system, societies must prioritise policies and initiatives that support and strengthen families, ensuring that children receive the nurturing and supportive environments they need to thrive.

By nurturing the potential of every child through strong family support systems, we can collectively build a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

The well-being of a child is paramount to the development of every country.

Archbishop Agyinasare couldn’t have made this statement better than the evidence he has given through his children.

The writer is an Executive Director of child rights International.