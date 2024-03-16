Woman's Instinct shows at the National Theatre ends today

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 16 - 2024 , 15:22

The National Theatre is staging yet another exciting drama, A Woman's Instinct. The play which showed yesterday will end today.

The theatre production is in conjunction with the three resident groups; National Drama Company, The National Dance Company and The National Symphony Orchestra, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

A Woman's Instinct is based on a true story of a young woman named Adwoa Amissah, who took her own life in a dramatic fashion in Cape Coast, in the early nineteenth century.

The epic story describes Adwoa Amissah as the most enchanting woman and the desire of most men, who has vowed, that she will only marry a man who would be able to fight the whites out of the castle and their land at Cape Coast, Gold Coast.

The suicide of a thwarted suitor, and also the preferred nephew of a powerful neighbouring king declared death on his own life due to shame.

According to a press statement from National Theatre: “Resultantly, Adwoa Amissah killed herself because there was a law which stated that anyone who causes another person to take his own life must also commit suicide.

“National Theatre's drama groups will present the legendary story through dramatic sketches and narrations, incorporated with traditional and choreographed dances using classical Ghanaian music in the live presentation of a total theatre”.

A Woman's Instinct stars veteran and renowned actors and actresses including David Dontoh, Abi Adatsi, Edinam Atatsi, Mawuli Semevo, and Gadede Segbefia.

It is co-produced and directed by Abeiku Sagoe, a master playwright and international award winner with a co-producer, Wakefield Ackuaku.

The show will open at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm each day at GHC 200.00.

A Woman’s Instinct comes after another production, Remembering staged last month.