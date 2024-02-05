Watch Celine Dion’s rare public appearance at the 66th Grammys

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 18:44

Music icon, Celine Dion on Sunday was present at the 2024 Grammy Awards despite her ongoing health condition.

The 55-year-old pop icon made a rare public appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, walking out to deliver the night’s last award.

Dion took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present Album of the Year, an accolade she had received 27 years ago.

The five-time Grammy winner, who was diagnosed with the uncommon and incurable neurological illness stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience. (Read Meet Ghanaian producer behind Tyla's Grammy-Winning 'Water', Rapper Killer Mike Arrested After Winning Three Grammys)

“Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Celine Dion said.

Before announcing the nominees, Celine Dion told the crowd to “never take for granted” the joy music brings. The award was then given to Taylor Swift.

Watch video here: