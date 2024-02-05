Rapper Killer Mike Arrested After Winning Three Grammys

New York Post Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 11:40

The police confirmed the arrest after video showed the rapper in handcuffs, being led through the Crypto.com Arena by a police officer.

Shortly after winning three Grammys, the rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the awards show on Sunday in connection with a physical altercation at the Los Angeles arena where the ceremony took place, the police said.

In a post on social media, the Los Angeles Police Department said that Killer Mike, who was born Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and that he was being released.

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Recording Academy, which presents the awards, referred questions to the police.

Less than an hour before the Grammys telecast began, video posted on social media by a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter showed Killer Mike, in handcuffs, being led through the Crypto.com Arena by a police officer. (Related articles: Grammys 2024: The Beatles, Kylie Minogue and Billie Eilish win early awards, ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy fails to secure wins in all four Grammy nominations)

To fans and observers, the footage seemed like whiplash. The rapper had just been on the Grammys stage waving a gramophone trophy and celebrating the three awards he had won at the preshow, which is not televised, for his work “Michael,” his first solo album in more than a decade. In addition to best rap album, he received Grammys for best rap song and best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” a collaboration with André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

“You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can’t tell me it’s too late,” said Killer Mike, 48, a prolific musician from Atlanta who is also an activist and organizer.

Not long after, he was being escorted through the arena, according to the video. As fans wondered on social media about the reasons for his detainment, his X and Instagram accounts remained active, celebrating the Grammy wins.