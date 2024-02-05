Meet Ghanaian producer behind Tyla's Grammy-Winning 'Water'

Ghanaian music producer Sammy Soso has surfaced as the mastermind behind South African musician Tyla's Grammy award-winning hit, Water.

The song, which wowed music lovers across various platforms, won the Best African Music Performance at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, marking a significant achievement for both the Tyla and the Ghanaian producer. ( South African Tyla beats Nigerian stars to win first Grammy)

According to British Ghanaian producer Juls, Sammy SoSo was the extra hand for the composition, recording sessions and inspiration for the song

The announcement of Sammy Soso's pivotal role came to light through a tweet by Juls on February 4, 2024. on February 4, 2024.

Juls wrote: "Btw! Ghana actually won a Grammy tonight! The producer for @Tyllaaaaaaa record is Ghanaian! @SammySoSo !! So make sure you show love and respect! He’s been working and grafting! He’s Grammy-nominated already."

Sammy SoSo

Sammy SoSo, a Grammy-Nominated producer, songwriter, engineer, and DJ, began his DJ journey in his teen years as part of a multi-media enterprise, performing in renowned clubs from 'Rep Your Country' to Julie Adenuga's 'Don't @ Me'.

In 2016, he crafted the 'UK Top 15' single 'Transforming' by KSI, marking the start of his successful collaboration with artistes like JME and Wizkid, contributing to hits such as 'Pull UP', 'Sweet One', 'Grace', and more on the album 'Made in Lagos'.

Sammy's influence extends to Wizkid's latest album "More Love, Less Ego," featuring standout tracks like "Bad To Me," "Everyday," and "Flower Pads," as well as collaborations with Omah Lay, Young T & Bugsey, and Blxst.