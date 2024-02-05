Sweet, Different, but not extraordinary — Caleb Nii Boye writes on Shatta Wale’s new album.

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 14:07

On Friday, February 2, 2024 multiple award winning Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale released his new album "Konekt" and since then, industry experts and executives have been offering theirviews about the new project.

And Ghanaian radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye has shared his opinion on Shatta Wale’s new body of work.

According to Caleb, the album is “sweet” different, and not extraordinary. In a recent Facebook post, he wrote: “Different, Sweet but not “Extraordinary” Production— Solid.”

The album which is currently on all digital platforms including Apple Music has songs such as Real Life, Holiday, King Shatta, Chasing Paper ft Basil, Hiray, Commando ft Bounty Killa, Designer and Incoming.

The On God hitmaker released the album on February 2 has undoubtedly generated a lot of buzz and attention in the industry.

This album comes after Shatta recently hinted on the release of an upcoming Afrobeats album after dropping “Incoming” featuring Nigeria’s Tekno. (Related article: You have been brainwashed to hate innocent people– Shatta Wale tells followers of Gh musicians)

With Konekt, the award winning dancehall star offers a glimpse into his modus operandi for 2024.

Produced by long-time collaborator Bankulli, the album showcases the trademark fusion of dancehall, reggae and Afrobeats that's turned Wale into a visionary and made his songs-like the Beyoncé and Major Lazer collab "Already" or the chart-topping "Dancehall King"- irresistible.