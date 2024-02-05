We can’t rely on ‘God bless you’ to pay bills, says Obaapa Christy

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 12:37

There have been conversations whether gospel musicians should perform for free or charge for their services and Obaapa Christy says she is 100 percent in support of them being paid.

According to Obaapa Christy, just like secular artistes, gospel artistes incur huge costs during the production and as such, cannot survive on “God Bless You’ to pay for such services and the day to day running of events.

“We pay bills and other expenses so yes, so we need to get paid for our services be it at a church or wherever. Studio fees, backup singers among others do not come free. We pay for them so how can we continue to fulfil our obligations if we offer our services for free?” she asked.

Obaapa Christy released a new single, Ebesesa, on Thursday, February 1, Ebesesa which literarily translates ‘it will change’ in the Akan language encourages listeners not to give up no matter the situation they are going through.

“We are in hard times and people are going through a lot. After COVID-19, a lot has changed and most people are not having it easy at all. This song which is accompanied by a video shot by Skyweb in Ghana gives hope to the hopeless. The lyrics are encouraging to make you know God is with you and will change your situation for you” she added. (Read also Gospel events should be free because God has no price tag -Rev. Abraham Lamptey)

Obaapa Christy who marked 20 years in the gospel music industry with a concert last year has many songs to her credit. They include The Glory, Wagye Me, W' asue Me, Bo Abrabo Papa, Hyebre Sesafo, Destiny Changer, Woa Maa and Mesuafre Awurade.

Obaapa Christy won Best Female Vocal Performance, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).