Lebanese community awards scholarships to 12 law students

Joshua Bediako Koomson Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 16:40

Twelve brilliant students who are pursuing law at the University of Ghana have received scholarships from the Lebanese Community in Ghana.

The beneficiaries, made up of nine females and three males were presented with special packages by the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir and representatives of the Lebanese Community in Ghana at a brief ceremony on Tuesday, (January 30).

They have distinguished themselves academically to merit the long-standing award.

Legal brains

Mr Kheir explained that the Lebanese Community in Ghana instituted the scholarship scheme at the Ghana School Law to contribute to the production of the next batch of legal brains who will at all time uphold the rule of law.

He encouraged the students not to rest on their laurels but continue to excel in their chosen field, embrace mentorship and be staunch defenders of the rule of law.

Mr Kheir further commended the students for taking the decision to be advocate for justice and champion a cause for equality in the country.

He expressed hope that the scholarship would further enhance their resolve to chart a path that would culminate in them making significant impact in the country.

Other needy students

The Dean of the law faculty of the University of Ghana, Prof. Raymond Atuguba also expressed his gratitude to the Lebanese Community for the support they had provided for students in the faculty over the decade.

He also called for an extension of the scope of the scheme to needy students who had potentials for being academically astute with the needed support.

According to him, that would ensure inclusivity and also motivate needy but brilliant students in the faculty to prove their academic mettle.

Gratitude

The Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori, was full of praise for the Lebanese Community for the consistency demonstrated in their bid to promote education and culture in the country.

He noted that the Lebanese Community had been long-standing partners of the faculty and delivered on their promise of assisting students who showed outstanding academic talent and potential.

For the students, Prof. Ofori charged them to view the scholarship as a recognition of their sacrifice and studiousness and urged them to continue to exhibit academic excellence and resilience.