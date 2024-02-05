I will wear whatever I like at the beach, river or pool -Wiyaala replies critics

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 18:27

It was just another day for a young lady to post pictures of herself having fun with friends at the beach on her social media pages but it appears Ghanaian musician, Wiyaala ruffled the feathers of some netizens.

Their beef? Wiyaala, who is fondly called the lioness of Africa, posted a picture of herself in a bikini at the beach, proudly flaunting a body they (critics) think doesn’t fit to be in such an attire and more importantly, for the feeding of the public’s eyes.

For over 48 hours, Wiyaala was heavily trolled on social media for confidently displaying her body in a bikini but the latter is least perturbed about how people think about her body. (Read Tyla's Grammy win fuels South Africa-Nigeria rivalry)

In a Facebook post, she warned her critics not to try her since she is obliged to wear whatever she deems fit at the beach, river or pool.

She wrote: “I will wear whatever I like at the beach, river or pool. Don’t try me. Don’t even dare me”.

And yet again, her post turned into a banter at the comments section with those in support and against forcefully arguing out their opinions.

According to her faultfinders, Wiyaala has successfully built a brand that promoted the culture of the people of the North where she hails from.

Hence, to publicly display a picture of her in a bikini at the beach was a departure from what she claims to be standing for.

For her supporters, she owes no one an explanation for what she chooses to wear.

In the words of Beatrice Atipoka, “That's all my favorite. People sometimes just want to dictate everyone without any reason. No one wears jeans to the beach. People need to mind their businesses(sic)”.