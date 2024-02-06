Editor’s Lens: Creative players must engage in productive politics

Editor Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 07:30

It’s another season of heated political campaigns and as Ghanaians prepare to go to the polls in December this year, several celebrities/creative players will not only endorse but even join the various political parties to campaign.

While it is understandable that creatives are citizens too and also have a right to choose and support any political party, it is worth noting that these engagements should be a means for creatives to demand their share of the national cake from the political leaders who have the power to change the mounting challenges of the industry with the implementation of good policies and investment that protect their interest.

Over the years, creatives/ celebrities have been instrumental in the campaigns of political parties with a few lucky ones securing political appointments when their preferred parties win power.

However, it appears the support does not translate into any meaningful provision for the industry. The likes of Fritz Baffoe, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South and a former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, testify to how creative players have not been able to fight hard enough for the industry.

For a society that holds a rather unfortunate perception that people in the creative industry are not serious, it is very refreshing to see our creatives at the helm of political affairs. The likes of John Dumelo and Bice Osei-Kuffour (Obour) are believed to be playing major roles in the two main political parties–the National Democratic Party (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) respectively, but one will not be far from the truth to believe it will be the old same story of the creative sector being neglected by the next political administration.

(Related articles: Editor's Lens: The need for event venues, now or never!, Editor's Lens: Voices of celebrities matter on national issues)

The campaigns will start soon, and once again, some members of the creative industry will play significant roles in making their respective parties look good in the eyes of the electorate. However, Graphic Showbiz is cautioning our creatives not to allow themselves to be used as political pawns to win elections and abandon when they have achieved their purpose.

The glaring challenges of the creative sector should be a wake-up call for players to shelve their individual and selfish interests for the collective progress of an industry that needs huge government support.

They should use the power and influence they wield not only to sway people for political votes but also to cause positive change in the creative industry.