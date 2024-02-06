Marriage is not achievement without a good partner, says actress

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has shared her thoughts about marriage.

According to the thespian, being married is not an achievement but finding the right partner is.

The actress made this known via a post on her Instagram account while calling out women who pressure others to get married.

She noted that the majority of married women are not happy in their marriages, but would not open up about it, because of societal expectations.

She said, “Dear married women, Enough! Marriage is not an achievement. Finding the RIGHT partner is.

“Give the singles space to make the biggest decisions of their lives and find GOOD partners in peace. Over 60% of couples claim happiness often because of societal expectations.

“That was how Ifeoma was pushed to marry nonsense. Every weekend na hospital appointment for black eye, and spiritual warfare against physical side chicks

“Yet she is among those trolling single girls for the same marriage. Rest Biko. Focus on the Economy! And Let the singles BREATHE.”