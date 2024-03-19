Previous article: Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome ‘has been one of the hardest experiences of my life’

(VIDEO) Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor begs for financial support for kidney transplant in India

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 10:27

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor has called on Nigerians to assist him financially to carry out a kidney transplant in India.

In a video circulating on social media, the popular actor was seen laying on a bed, pleading for help.

His Nollywood colleague Kingsley Orji, who was seated next to him, made an appeal on his behalf.

Orji revealed that Amaechi Muonagor left the teaching hospital some days ago due to financial constraints.

He stated that the illness had affected his speech and urged fans and well-wishers to contribute for a transplant surgery.

“It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India,” Orji said.

“He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi teaching hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well.

“We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help.”

Recall in November 2023, Amaechi Muonagor had cried out for help after revealing that he was battling paralysis which has affected half of his first leg.

His words: “I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am.

“I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem and since then it has been getting worse. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, my left hand is not movable, so it is a problem for me.

“I’m calling on well spirited individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body.”

Watch video below: