Nigerian Chef surpasses Chef Failatu's cookathon attempt, aims for 432 hours of cooking

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 12:35

Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuyi has surpassed Chef Failatu's recent 227-hour cooking marathon.

Originally slated for an eight-day run, Beauty has now decided to extend her ambitious cooking marathon by an additional 10 days, aiming for an astonishing 18 consecutive days of non-stop cooking, totaling an impressive 432 hours.

In an Instagram post, Chef Beauty expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received, stating, "We are almost done with our -8-days Cooking marathon. Having cooked over 215 meals with 2483 people fed and counting. The support has been overwhelming and in light of that, my team and I are excited to announce that we will be extending the marathon by an extra 10 days."

Her attempt comes on the heels of Ghanaian chef Faila Razak's impressive 227-hour cooking marathon.

Chef Failatu, however, is still awaiting the official review and validation of her record time by the Guinness World Record authorities.