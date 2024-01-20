Nigerian Chef surpasses Chef Failatu's Cookathon attempt, aims for 432 hours of cooking
Nigerian Chef surpasses Chef Failatu's cookathon attempt, aims for 432 hours of cooking

Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuyi has surpassed Chef Failatu's recent 227-hour cooking marathon.

Originally slated for an eight-day run, Beauty has now decided to extend her ambitious cooking marathon by an additional 10 days, aiming for an astonishing 18 consecutive days of non-stop cooking, totaling an impressive 432 hours.

In an Instagram post, Chef Beauty expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received, stating, "We are almost done with our -8-days Cooking marathon. Having cooked over 215 meals with 2483 people fed and counting. The support has been overwhelming and in light of that, my team and I are excited to announce that we will be extending the marathon by an extra 10 days."

Her attempt comes on the heels of Ghanaian chef Faila Razak's impressive 227-hour cooking marathon. 

Chef Failatu, however, is still awaiting the official review and validation of her record time by the Guinness World Record authorities.

