I haven't seen my daughters in four years because I'm broke, says Funny Face

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 18:45

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Benson Nana Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, says financial constraints is preventing him from seeing his own children.

Pouring out his heart in a Facebook post today, the 'Cow and Chicken' actor disclosed that despite his strong desire to visit his daughters, his efforts have been thwarted due to his current financial predicament.

The comedian attributed his financial woes to his inability to secure ambassadorial deals, alleging that some individuals have been undermining and damaging his opportunities with unverified reports about him.

He wrote, "Charley man made some bad choices, and it has cost me. If you won't help me, please just don't destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals. So I can gradually gather some money small small to go see my daughters. It's not that I don't want to see them, but Charlie, I'm broke. My everything spoil."

The comedian also offered advice to the youth, urging them never to be ungrateful to those who have helped them in life, especially during challenging times.

See full post below: