Tickets for Medikal’s Indigo at the O2 concert in London out

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 09:01

Fans of Ghana's hip-hop and Afrobeat sensation, Medikal can now gird up for his London concert slated for May 3, 2024 at Indigo the O2.

Tickets to the concert are available on Shoobs.com or AXS.com.

Medikal seeks to create an unforgettable experience with the event as great acts like Sarkodie, Keche, and Shatta Wale join him with their performances.

The event, dubbed Medikal Live in London, marks a milestone in the artiste's career, as he ventures beyond Ghana's borders to showcase his talent on the international stage. (Related article: Medikal set to make 'history' by selling out Indigo O2 in May 2024)

His recent album ‘Planning and Plotting’ has been making waves with collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Mayorkun, Bisa Kdei, and Ofori Amponsah.

For Medikal, this concert represents more than just a performance; it is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the global appeal of his music.

Hailing from the vibrant town of Sowutwom, he has risen to prominence with a distinctive style that seamlessly blends African rhythms with contemporary hip-hop.

With hits that resonate far beyond his homeland, Medikal has garnered a loyal international fan base. His lyrical prowess and infectious beats have earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of Africa's leading hip-hop artists.

The O2 Indigo, an iconic venue known for hosting some of the world's biggest musical acts, provides the perfect backdrop for Medikal's first-ever solo show outside Ghana.

This historic event promises to be a night of electrifying performances and an unforgettable celebration of music and culture.

Medikal's journey from the streets of Sowutwom to the grand stage of O2 Indigo is a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and the universal language of music.

Ticket link here:

https://biglink.to/medikallivelondon