Moses Bliss’ proposal to Ghanaian girlfriend, all you need to know (Video)

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 08:51

He makes the news and only becomes the centre of attraction mostly for his spirit filled music but yesterday, renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang, popularly known as Moses Bliss was in the news for a different reason.

His many followers and admirers around the world were beside themselves with joy when he announced that he was ready to officially say goodbye to bachelorhood when he posted pictures and videos of his proposal to his girlfriend.

“Thank you for saying YES love of my life, I’ve obtained Favour from the Lord😭,” he wrote on Facebook.

Of course, as a proud man, he also tagged his wife to be with the username, Mariewiseborn on Instagram and the said post was immediately flooded with sea of congratulatory messages.

Moses Bliss’s proposal to his girlfriend has been trending on Ghana’s social media especially when information indicated that the wife to be is a Ghanaian residing in the UK.

Wife-to-be

Her real name is Marie Agyare, a lawyer by profession and a member of the Church of Pentecost, London. She is 24 years old and in the proposal video, she revealed that she always wanted to marry a man of God.

According to the couple, they met on Instagram and the relationship has evolved to a stage where they are ready to say “I Do”.

About Moses Bliss

Moses Bliss released his first single in January 2017 titled “E No Dey Fall My Hand” and rose to prominence with his hit song “Too Faithful” which was released in June 2019.

In 2020, he won the Loveworld International Music and Arts Award (LIMA 2020) by Chris Oyakhilome for his song “You I Live for”.

At the moment, his song, Daddy Wey Dey Pamper Me is doing well on music charts.

Watch video here: