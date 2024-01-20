Ray Michael, Paradisus partner Warner Music, Atlantic UK for maiden songwriting camp

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 07:43

As part of commitments to enrich the writing abilities of musicians, music entrepreneur and creative, Ray Michael and Paradisus in partnership with Warner Music and Atlantic UK has held a songwriting camp for musicians in Aburi, Ghana.

The camp which took place from Tuesday, January 9 to Saturday, January 13 brought together uniting writers, producers, and engineers from diverse creative backgrounds, representatives from Warner Africa, Warner UK, and Atlantic UK in a week-long celebration of authentic Black Music.

Ray Michael and the team hosted some of the world’s most influential artistes like Joeboy, Tion Wayne, Fave, Tave, Bein (Sautisol), BlagBonez, Darko Vibez, Ladipoe, Camidoh, Kamo Mphela, Baby S.O.N and Producers P.Prime, Telz, TSB and The Elementz, Yumbs and Hylander.

With Paradisus in Aburi, Ghana, as the location, the writing camp unfolded amidst awe-inspiring views, fostering an environment of inspiration, creativity, and collaboration.

Paradisus conceived to showcase the beauty and culture of Aburi Ghana, lived up to its mission, offering not just five state-of-the-art studios but also a pool, basketball court, mini-golf, and ping pong—features rarely found in traditional studios.

These additional amenities along with the on-site Chef highlighting Ghanaian Dishes, played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana’s culture to foreigners.

The highlight of the camp was a listening party at Ray's latest project, Paradisus at Beachafriqué, a beachfront recording studio and bar nestled on La Boma beach, Accra, Ghana.

The event showcased some of the remarkable recordings produced during the week-long camp.

The participants left the camp, not only armed with the ability to write and produce new hit songs for 2024 but also with a profound sense of support and empowered for greater exploits in 2024.

About Ray Michael Djan Jr and Paradisus

Ray Michael Djan Jr is a visionary in the music industry, and Paradisus stands as a testament to his commitment to fostering creativity in the growing West African Afro music space.

Paradisus is a cutting-edge studio complex designed to showcase the beauty and culture of Ghana while providing state-of-the-art facilities for artists, writers, and producers