Mohbad didn’t leave any will behind -Management clarifies

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 19:33

The management of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that the singer didn’t leave behind a will.

Recall that Mohbad’s dad, Joseph Aloba had in a recent interview claimed that his son wrote a will before his death.

Reacting in a statement via the late singer’s Instagram account on Monday, his management described the claim as “false and misleading”.

The statement partly read, “We would like to use this opportunity to share a few updates and highlight certain truths so that misconceptions and miscommunication do not persist. (Read ‘DNA is definitely a must’, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi breaks silence)

“1. The Police Authorities have conducted an investigation and have communicated that the autopsy results from samples sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are shared.

“2. No member of Mohbad’s management or his lawyer has communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document (as has recently been FALSELY reported) to any member of the family or the public.

“We would like to state with certainty that if any such document did exist, it would have been duly registered with the Probate Registry. We, therefore, plead with everyone to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements like this.

“3. All accounts owned and controlled by Imole during his lifetime were immediately put on a Post No Debit order on the 12th of September 2023. This order remains valid till date. These accounts will be properly handed over to the family upon resolution of the internal dispute.”