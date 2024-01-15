I don’t host December 24 concerts at National Theatre again due to poor maintenance - Kojo Antwi

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 18:50

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi has revealed that he stopped hosting his annual December 24 concerts at the National Theatre due to poor maintenance culture and the venue’s inability to contain his growing artistic ideas.

According to him, he took the decision when he realised the National Theatre had become a hall that couldn’t accommodate his growth and evolution at the time.

Kojo Antwi’s annual December 24 concert has been one of the most patronised events that music audiences always looked forward to.

The National Theatre had been hosting the concert since it started in 1991 until few years ago when it was moved to venues such as Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Kempinski Hotel, Accra Mall and Labadi Beach Hotel.

This year's event took place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and once again, the National Theatre didn't host the famous Kojo Antwi December 24 concert.

In a recent interview with Onua FM, Kojo Antwi recounted the warm attraction the National Theatre held in the early days of the concert which has been lost in recent times due to poor maintenance.

“The place has fallen short of a theatre, maintaining the place has become difficult for those who are handling the theatre and as an artist, I don’t belong to a hall.

“… As an artiste, sometimes you become half full of a glass, sometimes, you get to the top of the glass, and sometimes when your ideas get wider, you outgrow the container. And I got to that point where I felt that the place wasn’t helping me.

“I did so many avant-garde things but an artiste doesn’t belong to a hall. I realised that the place wasn’t helping me so I had to move,” he stated.