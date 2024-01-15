Being divorced twice doesn’t make me a failure, says Funke Akindele

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 13:29

Nollywood actress/producer, Funke Akindele says she doesn’t consider herself a failure because she is divorced twice.

Speaking in an interview with Wazobia FM, in Lagos, Nigeria, Funke Akindele explained that her mother taught her early in life that without failure, there can’t be success.

According to her, she just takes marriage “as it comes” while stressing how important her mental health and career are.

The actress added that her purpose is to live a meaningful life, inspire the younger generation and be there for her children and siblings.

Funke Akindele said, “If you ask me now can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling.

“I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes I cry, yes I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say, ‘keep moving,’” Funke Akindele said.

Funke’s A Tribe Called Judah has smashed box office records, becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1bn naira ($1.1m; £900,000) in domestic theatres. (Related article: Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ becomes highest-earning Nigerian film)

A Tribe Called Judah achieved the historic feat in just three weeks after its release.

The record cements Funke Akindele, 46, as Nollywood's highest-grossing director. She has thanked her fans for the milestone.

Funke has dedicated the feat to her mother, R.B Adebanjo-Akindele, and wished she could have witnessed the immense success of her latest movie.