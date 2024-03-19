Next article: Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome ‘has been one of the hardest experiences of my life’

MOGmusic: America is the biggest music market and I'm ready to share my 'connections'

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 11:34

By virtue of his collaboration with famous American singer, Donnie McClurkin on Be Lifted, MOGmusic has earned some recognition in USA and he says he is ready to help other gospel musicians help to also make the mark with his connection.

In a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Be Lifted’ hitmaker who is making good strides outside the country mentioned that Ghanaian music needs to be flourish internationally.

“America is the highest pinnacle of marketing when it comes to music and I think it will be a great thing to have a Ghanaian on that turf and also pull some Ghanaians along and get them in there to let the world know the quality of music we have here in Ghana,” he said.

In the said interview, he also narrated the story of how he met American gospel icon Donnie McClurkin and his impact the relationship has had on his career globally especially in the USA.

“He has connected me to Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, the Winans Brothers, and Phill Thompson. That man has been a blessing to me. It cost me an arm and a leg to bring him but what that he has given me in return is priceless.”

MOGmusic who successfully held the tenth edition of New Wine concert at the Oil Dome, Accra on Sunday, says he has started a record label where he will be signing some young Gospel musicians.

“I just started a record label called Levites Records and I want to sign some of the up-and-coming gospel musicians. I want Ghanaian gospel musicians to grow.

“I think we have what the world should hear. I want to share my connections calculatedly so that nobody will come and pour sand into my gari,” he stated.