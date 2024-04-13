Next article: Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky to be housed in male prison section

Maiden edition of Ghana Comedy Awards on April 20

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 13 - 2024 , 17:02

The maiden edition of Ghana Comedy Awards, organised by Creative Republic is set to take place at the Snap Cinemas, inside the AMA building on Saturday, April 20.

The Ghana Comedy Awards is coming up after separating from the well-known annual Comedy & Poetry Awards (CoPoAwards).

The awards scheme has 22 intends to celebrate comedians for their outstanding works in the year under review.

The award scheme 22 categories including Comic Skit Act of the Year, Most Popular Comedian of the Year, Standup Comedian of the Year, Comedian of the Year, Comedy Actor of the Year, Comedy Actress of the Year, Female Comedian of the Year and Unsung Comedian of the Year.

The Female Comedian of the Year has Felicia Osei, Afia Barcelona, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Jacinta Ocansey, Efua Dell, Maiden edition of Ghana Comedy Awards on April 20Maame Esi Forson, Gyimidi and Erkuah Official as nominees.

OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, DKB, Clemento Suarez, Jacinta Ocansey, Lekzy Decomic, Ebenezer Dwomoh and Aka Ebenezer are competing for the Comedian of the Year award.

Comedy Discovery of the Year award has Kwame Obed, Comedian Unknown, Papayaw Ataamle, Small Pitah and Kwaku Forty vying for the title.

“The nominees for this year is indeed a solid statement of the growth of the industry as it recognises hard working and deserving comedians and industry players in Ghana and beyond.

“Voting officially ended yesterday, April 10, as it’s very keen to one’s ability to win the prestigious award, amidst other factors which include Board, Academy reviews and other proceedings,” statement from the organisers reads.

The event, which is expected to kick off with a red carpet and cocktail session at 6:00pm will also witness comic performances from OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Ebenezer Dwomoh, MJ the Comedian among many other up and coming comedians.