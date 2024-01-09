Funke Akindele dedicates record-breaking movie success to late mum

punchng.com Showbiz News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 18:04

Multiple award-winning actress, Funke Akindele, recently expressed her heartfelt wish that her late mother, R.B Adebanjo-Akindele, could have witnessed the immense success of her latest movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah.’

Akindele stated this in a three-minute video posted on her Instagram page on January 6, 2024.

She said, “The success of my film, A Tribe Called Judah has been surreal. Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to God almighty for giving me the grace to achieve this success. I dedicate the success of this film to my late mum, Dr R.B. Adebanjo-Akindele. She raised a queen. I wish she was here today to see all these but I thank God for everything and I am sure she is smiling wherever she is.”

Recall that at the movie premiere on December 10, 2023 which was held at the Filmhouse Cinema IMAX, Lekki, Lagos, Akindele noted that the movie was so dear to her heart because it has a part of her late mum in it. (Read also Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ becomes highest-earning Nigerian film)

She said, “The story is so dear to my heart. It has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in society. The film also sheds some focus on rebellious children.”

Notwithstanding, Akindele expressed her gratitude to the actors and crew of the movie, her siblings, and fans who have been supporting her over the years.

“There would be no one billion naira without you my incredible fans. Thank you very much. You all have been supporting me over the years and you still push me to be better, God bless you all. I appreciate your comments and reposts. This is for you.”

The movie success has now placed in the top three positions of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, with her other movies— ‘Battle on Buka Street’ (N668.4m) and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ (N636.1m), in the second and third place respectively.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, aka Captain Degzy, the film tells the story of a family of boys, who decide to rob a mall to raise money for their mother’s hospital bill. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.

Some of the lead actors in the movie include Timini Egbuson, Jideofor Achufusi, Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, and Nse Ikpe-Etim.