Black Sherif is a gem, Sarkodie honours Blacko on his birthday

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 17:40

Today, January 9 is Black Sherif’s 22nd birthday and as many Ghanaians and his fans across the world celebrate him, Sarkodie has joined well-wishers to celebrate him.

In a birthday message, Sarkodie described Black Sherif, who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year a gem and an international artiste.

“A gem 💎 was born today @blacksherif_ … Happy birthday international BLACKO,” he tweeted.

A gem 💎 was born today @blacksherif_ … Happy birthday international BLACKO 👑 pic.twitter.com/XDLjxj5Zjs — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 9, 2024

In the last few years, Black Sherif has gotten the world's attention with his music. This achievement obviously comes with hard work and the pressure to always deliver is high.

However, the young man from Konongo Zongo told Graphic Showbiz in an interview in 2022 that he always challenges himself to do better.

“Getting to where I am is hard work and consistency. I am always learning from the great musicians to add to my knowledge. The only way I can improve on what I do is to challenge myself and break my own record.

“Whenever I release a song, I should be able to come out with another which is crazier. It is the only way to measure myself to see how I am doing,” he said.

Talking about his international recognition, Black Sherif said it was hard work and determination that had brought him thus far.

“It is a good feeling to have the whole world following you but it has not been easy coming thus far. People think Black Sherif just became Black Sherif overnight but that is not so. It has been hard work, writing good music and doing me and I am glad all of that over the years are now paying off,” he said.