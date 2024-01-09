Don’t give yourselves headache, Omotola is my husband’s crush-Afua Asantewaa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 13:14

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady who attempted the Guinness World Records’ singa-thon is urging her critics to slow down following her disclosure that she admires Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa has been in the news again in the last days few days and this time around, it appears she’s not in the good books of some Ghanaians for publicly mentioning Kuami Eugene as her crush.

Afua disclosed that her fondness for Kuami Eugene is so strong that she event confused when she saw him at the Akwaaba Village the latter came to support during her singa-thon.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene. “

My husband knows so when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember”, she told Joy Prime in a recent interview.

As innocent as she thought her comments should be, Afua Asantewaa has been condemned by some netizens for what they claim to be disrespect to her husband for publicly showing her affection for another man.

However, in an Instagram post yesterday, Afua asked his critics to chill and not turn her jokes into bitter pills.

She wrote: “Aaaw, jokes turn bitter pills. Husby sef his crush is Omotola (honey will say ah bebe). Don’t give yourselves headache wai na life is too short. Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana and Tour Ghana to know Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa has disclosed that she has submitted evidence of her attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual to the world body. (Related article: Afua Asantewaa submits sing-a-thon evidence to Guinness Book of Records')

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum's team submitted the video evidence last Saturday for review and confirmation.