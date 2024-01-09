Blakk Rasta: Chef Faila’s cooka-thon is a suicide mission

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 19:22

Controversial Ghanaian radio personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has voiced his concerns regarding Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.

Blakk Rasta, known for his candid opinions, pointed out the potential health implications of cook-a-thon which has been running for over 200 hours and has garnered huge public attention.

In a video shared on Happyhome TV’s YouTube channel, Blakk Rasta stated, “Losing sleep more for more than three days is a suicide mission. I will not support that. You call it pushing the limit, but I call it a suicide mission. We pray that they do not lose their lives and that they learn a lesson that will help the whole nation.”

Blakk Rasta, who received huge backlash for equally condemning Afua Asantewaa’s Cook-a-thon highlighted the growing trends of various marathons in Ghana.

He said he has no intention of endorsing the various marathons considering the health implications associated with extreme physical strain and sleep deprivation. (Related article: Ghana Chefs Association confers Executive Chef position on Failatu Abdul Razak)

Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon, hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, aims to achieve a total duration of 240 hours and has already surpassed the 200-hour milestone.