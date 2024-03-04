Chef Faila unsuccessful with cook-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak aka Chef Faila has been unsuccessful with her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Faila announced the unfortunate news yesterday, breaking the heart of many Ghanaians particularly since it’s coming in few days after Afua Asantewaa was disqualified for her sing-a-thon.

In a press release posted on her social media pages, Chef Faila announced that her attempt did not meet some of the stringent guidelines set by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

She had intended to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher.

“A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt,” part of the statement read.

Regardless of the outcome, GWR commended Chef Faila and encouraged her to pursue future record attempts.

“Although this attempt did not result in a world record, it has been an invaluable experience. I am proud of the dedication and hard work put forth, and I am committed to continuing to push boundaries in the culinary world," she added.

Chef Failatu's ambitious journey began at midnight on January 1, 2024, initially aiming to reach the finish line on the morning of January 5.

However, fuelled by her unwavering tenacity and kitchen prowess, she pushed through, extending the marathon to January 10. Throughout the entire ordeal, she dazzled patrons with an array of both local and continental dishes, earning wide admiration.

However, fuelled by her unwavering tenacity and kitchen prowess, she pushed through, extending the marathon to January 10. Throughout the entire ordeal, she dazzled patrons with an array of both local and continental dishes, earning wide admiration.

Throughout the marathon cooking session, Failatu showcased exceptional skills, preparing a diverse array of dishes amid a rich display of culture by the people of the Northern Region.

Read press statement below: