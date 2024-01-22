Chef Failatu: I’m still getting used to my new celebrity status

Now popular Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak says she is gradually getting used to her new status of a celebrity after her cook-a-thon project which ended on Wednesday, January 10.

Faila recently came under harsh criticisms and was widely condemned following comments of being disappointed with artistes such as Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for not coming to Tamale to support her during her cook-a-thon.

But speaking on Asaase Radio recently, Faila said her critics should take it easy on her since she is still adjusting to the celebrity lifestyle.

“I will tell you that experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it.”

Faila said, “Should I have pretended to jump like I was already a celebrity to have known certain things? No, I have to adjust to that lifestyle, and it takes a gradual process.

“Unfortunately, we have a certain category of people, the moment you are in the limelight, they come out with all forms of negativity and vilify you and forget all the good things you have done. But unfortunately I am not someone you can bully,” Faila said.

On Wednesday, January 10, Faila officially ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking session by an individual and captured the attention of the nation. (Related article: Ghanaian Chef Faila ends world record cook-a-thon attempt after 227 hours)

With a staggering 227 hours under her belt, she comfortably surpassed the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher (119 hours and 57 minutes), though official confirmation from Guinness World Records is still pending.

Chef Failatu's ambitious journey began at midnight on January 1, 2024, initially aiming to reach the finish line on the morning of January 5.

However, fuelled by her unwavering tenacity and kitchen prowess, she pushed through, extending the marathon to January 10. Throughout the entire ordeal, she dazzled patrons with an array of both local and continental dishes, earning wide admiration.