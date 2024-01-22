Rex Omar announces January 27 for late mother’s one week celebration
Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar has announced Saturday, January 27 for the one week celebration of his late mother who passed away recently.

The event is expected to come off at The Page, off the Kaneshie-Mallam Road at 8:00am.

The announcement comes few days after the Abiba hitmaker sadly broke the news of the death of his mother, Grace Adwoa Duoduwaa on his social media pages.

Rex Omar is the first child of Madam Duodowaa’s eight children; six boys and two girls.

He is currently the Chairman for the interim management committee of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

He has to his credit, songs like 'Abiba', 'Dada Dida', 'Konka', 'Kotosa', among others.

