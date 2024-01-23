Let’s ban the Blackstars team to fix it, says Lil Win

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Jan - 23 - 2024

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is urging authorities at the helm of the administration of Ghana’s football to ban the senior national team, Blackstars and fix it following their disappointing performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’ivoire.

Just like many disgruntled Ghanaians who were pained by the score line of a draw of Blackstars’ match against Mozambique yesterday, Lil Win is certain banning the senior national team is a solution to its dwindling fortunes and abysmal performance at recent tournaments.

In a Facebook post yesterday after the match, he wrote, “At this junction, let us banned the black stars team and fix it well (sic)”.

Well, it appears Lil Win had sensed defeat from afar when few hours to kick off , he shared a video, aggressively warning the players to win the match or face the wrath of Ghanaians.

“Blackstars, I swear by Ghanaians that if you don’t play with lots of commitment and joy today to bring us defeat, we will take back all the kente clothes we gave to you and delete all the pictures on Instagram and other social media platforms.

“That is not all, we will curse and beat you people as well,” he said in the video.

The hopes of many Ghanaians that the Blackstars will advance to the next stage of the AFCON competition was very high when they were leading 2:0 in the closing minutes of the match. (Related article:AFCON 2023: Mozambique hold Ghana after Black Stars let 2-goal lead slip)

However, doomed stared in the faces of many supporters when Ghana surrendered a 2-0 lead for a gut-wrenching 2-2 draw at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Monday night.

The result means the four-time AFCON winners ended the group stage with two points which has historically not been enough for teams to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.