Osagyefo releases Serious Time EP

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 12:48

GHANAIAN Reggae artiste Dennis Afram, known in showbiz as Osagyefo is out with his third studio EP, Serious Time.

Songs on the Serious Time EP recorded by sound engineers Zapp Mallet and Ibee OnDaBeatz are Ghana, Social Commentator and What’s Up Baby.

Among the three songs on the EP, Osagyefo is currently promoting Social Commentator which is one of his favourites.

On Social Commentator, Osagyefo addresses some of the social problems confronting Africa. He touches on the beauty of Ghana in the song Ghana and encourages tourists to come here to experience our rich culture, ocal foods among other tourist attractions.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Osagyefo said he has been encouraged by the positive feedback wirth the Serious Time EP which was released about two months ago.

“I have other jamming songs but not on this EP. I was addressing various issues on this particular EP and I personally love the songs on it. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture can use my Ghana song to promote our country. We need to sell Ghana and this song qualifies to be used on any platform,” he said.

Formerly known as Ragga, Osagyefo, who started music in the late 90s formed the Militant Youth band which played mostly at events by the Rastafarian movement in Ghana. He later formed another band in 2003 called The All Star Crew.

Over the years, Osagyefo has performed in Europe with some of Reggae's biggest superstars such as Alpha Blondy, Eric Donaldson, Daddy U Roy, Anthony B, Mykal Rose, Etana, Lord Sasafras, Brigadier Jerry, Perfect, Black Scorpio, among others.

His two albums namely, Simple Entertainer and Reality Check has songs such as Proud African, Enough Is Enough, Fix The Country, Hands Up, Freedom, Lockdown and Quarantine, Run Di Place, Every Hustler and Whole Place Turn Up.