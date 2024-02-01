Becca, Kwabena Kwabena’s Vita Milk Love Night on Val’s Day

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

IT’S been close to four years since beautiful songstress, Becca mounted the stage to perform at an event.

Thus, it will be a memorable night for her fans and music enthusiasts who have been looking forward to her comeback when she partners with Highlife act, Kwabena Kwabena at the Vita Milk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14.

On a night to celebrate love and create good memories, Becca promises patrons a beautiful love story with her performances at the concert.

Since she hit the music scene over a decade ago, the old student of Wesley Girls’ High School has been the unofficially ambassador of love songs such as No Away, Forever, Daa Ke D aa, Nsroma and Yes I Do.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Becca said she was so up to the task and patrons should expect nothing but an beautiful performance from her.

“Everybody knows I put in a lot of time, craft and art when I perform. This Valentine’s Day concert is going to be an exciting one for me. It is going to be a night filled with so much love and music, good stagecraft and everything amazing.

“I am coming back in high spirits. It will be done well and described as one of the best Valentine’s Day concerts to happen in Ghana,” she added.

But the night will not be all about Becca, the love crooner, Kwabena Kwabena will equally be on hand to dish out some romantic tunes to live up to the Valentine occasion.

He has also assured patrons and most importantly, lovebirds are in for sugary moments when he takes the stage.

Other artistes who will also add spice to the night are R2Bees, Efya, Camidoh, S3fa, Lasmid among others.

The Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena is supported by Prestige Rock, Veeticket, Ghana Tourism Authority and produced by Image Bureau.