Gospel artistes are not angels, calm down with the criticisms –Obaapa Christy

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 09:45

GOSPEL act Obaapa Christy is making a plea to Ghanaians to pray for gospel musicians instead of overly bashing them when they go wrong.

This is because preaching the word of God through music does not make gospel artistes angels. They are human too and are likely to make mistakes like everyone else.

In a sit down interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, January 29 at her restaurant Obaapa Essen, located at Dansoman, Accra, the Metease hitmaker said chastising gospel musicians when they go wrong is not the way to go.

“There is no need saying all sorts of things to dampen their spirits. I sometimes hear not too good comments about gospel musicians when their issues come up and they can be very disheartening.”

“Inasmuch as we are gospel musicians, we are mere mortals and we are bound to make mistakes too. Some media persons and Ghanaians dwell on the negatives instead of focusing on the positives. What is the point in rejoicing over someone’s downfall?” she queried.

Obaapa Christy also used the opportunity to advise her colleagues to place value on themselves so they are paid well like their secular counterparts who are said to strike better deals with event organisers.

“I always say that when you place value on yourself, no event organiser will pay you whatever they want but rather give what is due you when you are hired to perform. I have done this for over 20 years for anyone to just pay me any amount. I am paid what I am due and that is because I am worth it,” she said.

Obaapa Christy releases a new single, Ebesesa, today, Thursday, February 1, Ebesesa which literarily translates ‘it will change’ in the Akan language encourages listeners not to give up no matter the situation they are going through.

“We are in hard times and people are going through a lot. After COVID-19, a lot has changed and most people are not having it easy at all. This song which is accompanied by a video shot by Skyweb in Ghana gives hope to the hopeless. The lyrics are encouraging to make you know God is with you and will change your situation for you” she added.